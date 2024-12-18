Barcelona consider fundamental change to Camp Nou atmosphere

Barcelona have struggled to replicate the same atmosphere for home games at Montjuic since leaving Camp Nou, but over the last month that issue has been exacerbated by the absence of the singing section. The dispute over fines continues without an end in sight, with Barcelona banning the singing section.

The club have demanded that the singing section pick up the €21k in fines for offensive songs before they are let back into the ground. The singing section, a conglomerate of supporters clubs, have refused to do so, pointing out that all of them should not be forced to pick up the bill for individuals. Now Sport are saying that the Blaugrana have no problem going without the singing section for the rest of the season.

They also note that the Blaugrana could modify the singing section for their return to the renovated Camp Nou. The Catalan daily say that they are rethinking the role and function of the singing section, and are studying formulas of ensuring support while eliminating offensive chants. They consider those supporters repeat offenders, and want to cut the cycle.

Liverpool will most likely be one of Barcelona's opponents in the pre-season tour which will take place in Asia. @jaumemarcet — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 18, 2024

The more cynical view that has taken root in the Catalan capital is that President Joan Laporta is silencing the singing section for political reasons. Chants of ‘Barca yes, Laporta no’ have been heard on various occasions over the last year which has not gone down well in the hierarchy of the club.

Around 18 months out from an election, Laporta is no doubt conscious of dissenting voices, as two clear rival groups have formed to run against him. On the other hand, it is entirely fair for Barcelona to want to cut out any discriminatory or offensive behaviour. Another factor is the atmosphere though, with assistant manager Marcus Sorg noting that their noise is negatively affecting the players.

Finally, it should be pointed out that this could also have a positive financial impact for the club. The singing section traditionally receive the cheapest tickets, but without them there, the club can sell those same tickets at tourist prices. It would be no surprise if a decent number of those who are part of the singing section still went to the games too.