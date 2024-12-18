Atletico Madrid to allow former Manchester United target to leave in January

Atletico Madrid have been in sparkling form over the last couple of months, winning 11 straight matches across all competitions. During that period, Javi Galan has established himself as the club’s starting left-back, and this has seen Reinildo Mandava cast aside by head coach Diego Simeone.

Reinildo had begun the season as a starter, but he is now on the edges of the first team squad. As a result, his future is up in the air, especially as his contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

According to MD, Atleti are open to selling Reinildo during the winter transfer window. However, his departure would only be allowed if a replacement is signed, as Galan is the only other natural left-back in the first team fold.

During the summer, Reinildo was linked with Manchester United, and they are in need of a new left-back. They could re-ignite their interest, which Atletico Madrid would welcome as long as they get a good deal – and a replacement.