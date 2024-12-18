Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City contact agents of Barcelona star

Barcelona had looked at selling Raphinha last summer, as they sought to fund a move for Nico Williams. Hanging onto the Brazilian has turned out to be one of the best decisions made by the Blaugrana this season though, as he has exploded into form.

To the point where he is again attracting interest from Europe’s rich and elite. Sport quote a report from TBR News that claims that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have all enquired about Raphinha’s availability next summer. The chances of him leaving next year are described as slim though, having established himself as a leader and key player this season at Barcelona.

Liverpool will most likely be one of Barcelona's opponents in the pre-season tour which will take place in Asia. @jaumemarcet — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 18, 2024

Raphinha was elected by his teammates to be a vice-captain this past summer, and has 27 goal contributions in 24 appearances this season – more than any other Barcelona player. It is notable though that Barcelona are still looking at the left-wing position as an area to strengthen this summer, but it should also be said that the local press expect Barcelona to address a new contract for Raphinha next summer.