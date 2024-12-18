16 Atletico Madrid ultras arrested for vandalism and threats

Police in Spain have made 16 arrests after violent incidents took place near the Metropolitano on Sunday. A number of those involved were wearing Atletico Madrid clothing, in an incident that involved around 50 young people, although two of those identified and detained were underage.

According to Relevo, the incident took place around 16:00 CEST last Sunday, following Atletico Madrid’s 1-0 win over Getafe. The ‘ultras’ as described by the police were searching for other radical fans, and entered into a Chinese Bazaar, where they destroyed glass cases and threatened the owner and other customers.

The owner then locked the doors and called the police, who made the arrests – the age range was between 16 and 25. An investigation is ongoing, and the police are now trying to establish whether they are members of the club, and which ultra group they belong to.

While it is not confirmed whether far-right group Frente Atletico were involved, Los Rojiblancos have had trouble with the main ultra group at the Metropolitano this season. After objects were thrown at Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, their area of the stadium was banned for one game – Atletico fans are split on their ‘singing section’, with many whistling the group on their return.