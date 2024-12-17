Xavi Hernandez pays tribute to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal has had a meteoric rise over the last 18 months, and the man that started it all (in the Barcelona first team) was Xavi Hernandez. The former head coach gave the 17-year-old his debut against Real Betis in April 2023 when he was only 15, and that made him the club’s youngest ever player.

Since then, Lamine Yamal has gone on to become a world class player, and recently, he was awarded the 2024 Golden Boy award. It was Tuttosport that bestowed that honour on him, and they have released a video of Xavi congratulating the teenager, as per MD.

“Lamine – congratulations, more than deserved, very happy for you. I hope you don’t slacken. All the best, friend. (I give you) a very big hug.”

Xavi did a lot of good work in helping several Barcelona youngsters make their way into the first team, with Lamine Yamal having been joined by the likes of Pau Cubarsi and Fermin Lopez. Hansi Flick has carried on that good work.