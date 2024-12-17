Atletico Madrid Barcelona

The Superleague send letters to UEFA and FIFA with new format awaiting recognition

The Superleague have promised time and again that the competition is still very much in the works, and on Tuesday took another step towards it actually being played. Recent reports have detailed that the competition could still take place in the 2025-26 season, and they are seeking official recognition.

A22, the organisers of The Superleague, have sent letters to the European Commission, UEFA and FIFA, including a 20-page document detailing the format of the comepetition. A European Court ruling has backed them legally, denoting that UEFA and FIFA cannot monopolise continental competition, and now they are seeking official recognition from football’s governing bodies.

The new format, renamed ‘UNIFY League’, will continue with the format of free streaming of the competition, with adverstising funding the broadcasting. It would include 92 teams in four divisions, the top two consisiting of 16 teams each, and the bottom two with 32 teams. Entry into these leagues would be dictated by league position.

Qualification was originally one of the key points of dissent to the initial idea, which would have been based off of European history and promotion or relegation rather than league position. It is not yet clear how the league positions will be divided between the leagues. A22 and CEO Bernd Reichart have had a positive collective response in their eyes, with around 60 teams of the 100 consulted open to the idea.

Diario AS also say the top two divisions would be divided into groups of eight, with home and away fixtures against the other seven. One of the key factors in any progress will be the stance of the Premier League teams, who have been against the idea since the initial six dropped out.

