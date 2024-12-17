Sevilla identify 28-year-old Brazilian as January transfer target for number nine spot

If Sevilla have a need for one thing in the January transfer window, it is a forward. Sporting Director Victor Orta has made it their priority, and it appears they have identified a primary target.

According to Cadena Cope, Juninho Vieira of Qarabag is their primary option, and they believe that he could be signed for around €2m. The 28-year-old Brazilian has been in Azerbaijan for the past 18 months after joining from Chaves in Portugal.

Last season Juninho fired 31 goals in 55 appearances for the Azeri giants, and this season has managed 10 goals in 25 outings.

Sevilla are looking to move on Kelechi Iheanacho in January by all accounts, and are also keen on a winger – Switzerland international Ronald Vargas is on their shortlist. Isaac Romero has been their starter for the most part, but only netted his first goal two weekends ago, while Iheanacho is yet to break his duck in La Liga.