Real Madrid receive positive news on Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid‘s star signing will be ready to compete for their second title of the season on Wednesday night, as Kylian Mbappe looks to have recovered from his hamstring issue.

The French forward went down against Atalanta last week, and came off after just half an hour. Initially ruled out for 10 days, it seemed as if it would be touch and go for the Intercontinental Cup final against Mexican side Pachuca, but Marca say that he will be back. Mbappe has informed the medical staff that he is ready to start, and will try to prove to Carlo Ancelotti in training this afternoon that this is the case.

Mbappe has missed just one other game this season against Atletico Madrid in September, which was due to another hamstring strain. Los Blancos face Pachuca in Doha on Wednesday night, and return to face Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in their final game of 2024.