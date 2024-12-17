Real Madrid monitoring €20m 17-year-old forward along with Bayern Munich and Manchester United

It does not take long for a promising youngster performing in Europe’s first divisions to catch the eye of the richest clubs these days, and in Charalampos Kostoulas breakout season, that is already the case. The 17-year-old is enjoying a promising campaign under Jose Luis Mendilibar at Olympiakos.

Capable of playing up front primarily, but also out wide or in behind the striker, Kostoulas is being scouted by Real Madrid. Along with Los Blancos, West Ham United, Bayern Munich and Manchester United are already keeping a close eye on him, say The Sun (via MD). He could be available for €20m.

Olympiakos will certainly hope to address his contract situation sooner rather than later. His current deal expires in 2026, and if they cannot extend his contract, then the Greek giants will be required to sell next summer or risk losing him for three. Kostoulas has three goals and an assist in his 18 appearances this season, and has been involved in five of Olympiakos’ six Europa League games.