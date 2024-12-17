Real Madrid dominate FIFA The Best awards: Vinicius Junior and Carlo Ancelotti honoured, five players in best XI

On Tuesday, FIFA hosted “The Best” awards, and it turned out to be a very good event for Real Madrid. They received two major honours, while five of their players were included in the men’s best XI

Vinicius Junior missed out on the Ballon d’Or, but he took home The Best Men’s Player award. As per Diario AS, he reflected on his roots during his acceptable speech.

“It seemed impossible to get here. I was a boy who only played ball barefoot in the streets of Sao Goncalo, near the crime. Being able to get there is very important to me. I’m doing it for a lot of kids who think it’s impossible, but they can get this far. I thank my family, who stopped living their dreams to live for me. To my team, who made me get here. I want to continue playing for a long time at Real Madrid, which is the biggest club in the world.”

Carlo Ancelotti was also victorious as he won The Best Men’s Coach award, having led Real Madrid to three trophies during the 2023-24 season: Spanish Super Cup, La Liga and the Champions League.

🚨✨ OFFICIAL: FIFA The Best XI 2024. pic.twitter.com/knHHtUwT99 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 17, 2024

Finally, five Real Madrid players were included in the Best XI: defenders Antonio Rudiger and Dani Carvajal, midfielders Toni Kroos (now retired) and Jude Bellingham and Vinicius himself in attack. Barcelona also had an entrant, that being Lamine Yamal.