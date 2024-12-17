Real Madrid believe they have advantage over Barcelona in race for 18-year-old starlet

Barcelona have undoubtedly been the more proactive in their pursuit of Antonio Cordero, also known as ‘Antonito’. The Malaga starlet has become one of the most prized talents coming through in Spanish football, and now Real Madrid feel they have an edge.

According to Marca, Cordero is a boyhood Malaga fan, but also grew up with an affection for Real Madrid. They believe the idea of playing in the famous white of Madrid could appeal more to Cordero than playing for Barcelona.

The same outlet reveals that Malaga have also offered to make him one of their top earners, while Barcelona’s financial issues mean that negotiating a deal for him in January or the summer are proving more difficult than first thought.

It is noted that the race is a long way from over, and Barcelona do still have the connection with Cordero’s agent, Pini Zahavi, which will work in their favour. Recently Malaga also expressed confidence in retaining Cordero and persuading him to sign a new deal.