Nigeria star set to leave Sevilla as new signing eyed up

Sevilla have massively struggled in the striker department this season, with Isaac Romero and Kelechi Iheanacho having been very short of goals. Despite having only scored once in 14 appearances in La Liga, the former remains the undisputed starter for head coach Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta.

As such, Iheanacho is almost certain to leave Sevilla during next month’s winter transfer window, as per Marca. The club’s sporting department, led by sporting director Victor Orta, has plans to sign a new striker because of the lack of goals so far this season, and as such, the Nigerian is the one that would be discarded.

It has been a very disappointed six months at Sevilla for Iheanacho since he signed from Leicester City. The fact that he has started to get into the line-up despite Romero’s poor form suggests that he has no place in Garcia Pimienta’s plans, and as such, it would probably be best for him to depart.