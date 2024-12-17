Newly elected Spanish Federation President makes Florentino Perez visit his first priority

On Monday the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) elected Rafael Louzan as their new President for the next four years. The 57-year-old had previously served as the Head of the Galician Football Federation. Already he has outlined his priorities to address first, but his first point of business is Real Madrid President Florentino Perez.

Louzan, who is set to earn a salary of just under €400k per year, spoke during his acceptance speech about giving Spain manager Luis de la Fuente a new contract. He is also keen to maintain the 11 cities set to host games at the 2030 World Cup, but will attempt to bring Vigo and Valencia back into the fold, who were initially left out.

However according to Relevo, the first thing he will do is jump on a flight to Qatar. That is where Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is, waiting in Doha to watch Los Blancos in the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca. Relations between the RFEF and Real Madrid have been rocky to say the least due to the latter’s complaints about refereeing, and the new-found cooperation between La Liga and the RFEF. La Liga President Javier Tebas and Perez are sworn rivals at this point.

It is mentioned that the head of the Referees Committee, Luis Medina Cantalejo, is less secure in his job than he was with Pedro Rocha in charge. Louzan will try to offer the hand of reconciliation to Perez, and improve relations between the two in the Middle East.

Louzan is still awaiting the resolution of a court case that would see him banned from office for seven years, which is due in February. While President of the Pontevedra City Council, Louzan was convicted of fraud.