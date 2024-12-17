Marcus Rashford reveals desire for “new challenge” amid Barcelona speculation

In recent weeks, there has been increasing speculation surrounding Marcus Rashford and Barcelona. The English international has been regularly linked with a move away from Manchester United, and the La Liga leaders are believed to hold an interest.

Amid all of this, Rashford has now come out to say that he is thinking about leaving Manchester United, as he has told Henry Winter (via Fabrizio Romano).

“For me, personally, I’m ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it’s going to be a case of no hard feelings. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Man United. That’s me. I will always be a Red.”

Rashford is a signing that would benefit Barcelona, especially as they are reportedly looking to sign a big-name left winger. However, the financials of a prospective deal are unlikely to be favourable, and as such, it would be a surprise if he needed up in Catalonia.