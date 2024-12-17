Managerial candidate rejects first offer from Valencia

Valencia are preparing to take on Espanyol on Wednesday, and the build-up to that match has been dominated by speculation surrounding the manager’s job at the Mestalla. Ruben Baraja is still in charge for the time being, although there is no doubt that he is on the verge of losing his position.

In the last couple of days, Quique Sanchez Flores has emerged as the leasing contender to replace Baraja if he is sacked. As per ED, he was approached by Valencia in the aftermath of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat at Real Valladolid, although he turned down the first offer as the club failed to meet the demands that he had set.

Despite this, Valencia and Quique are both open to re-entering negotiations if it is deemed necessary in the coming weeks. A poor result against Espanyol on Wednesday could see Baraja losing his job, at which point there would surely be movement.