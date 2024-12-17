Jude Bellingham makes promise to Real Madrid fans – ‘I’ve no doubt that’

Real Madrid have seen a big improvement over the last month, and in no small part due to the form of Jude Bellingham. The England international has been returned to the position he was playing last season, after being used to on the flanks earlier on.

Bellingham, 21, has been singled out as the leader of this Real Madrid side currently too in recent times. He was asked about it ahead of the Intercontinental Cup against Pachuca.

“In the dressing room there are many leaders and they have simply chosen me today to speak, nothing more. In the dressing room there are many leaders, captains. The important thing is that we all respect and trust each other completely. Of course I have certain leadership skills, but like many others do.”

Bellingham is on a sensational run of seven goals in eight games, and many are putting that down to his return to a position behind the forwards. Bellingham said his best position was ‘where Carlo Ancelotti puts me’.

“On the first one, I’m very happy, attacking the area and getting the ball in dangerous situations. I love playing like that. And I hope I can continue doing it.”

The England star also promised that Los Blancos would finish the season playing good football.

“On the second one: we didn’t start well, it’s obvious, without reaching the required level. We took one step back, another forward, but it’s a very long season. We are a new group, which has suffered many injuries and, despite all of that, we are relaxed. I’ve no doubt that it will be a good season, we will end up playing good football and we have to show that, starting tomorrow.”