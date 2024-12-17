Getafe chief discusses possible re-signing of Premier League star

At the start of 2024, Getafe parted ways with Turkish striker Enes Unal. He joined AFC Bournemouth on an initial loan deal, and that became permanent during the summer. However, his time in the Premier League has not been overly fruitful, and as such, speculation on his future has arisen.

Unal has played second-fiddle to fellow striker Evanilson this season, and as such, he has seen his minutes be much less than expected. He did score a fine free-kick against West Ham United on Monday night, although it is unlikely that this will change his fortunes.

The idea of a possible return to Getafe has been floated, and club president Angel Torres spoke on this matter on Tuesday, as per Marca.

“Yesterday, he scored a goal as well. In football anything is possible, but it is difficult.”

Unal would be a much-needed addition for Getafe, who have struggled in attack without the injured Borja Mayoral. However, a deal is highly improbable for financial reasons.