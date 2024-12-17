Further details released of Lamine Yamal contract situation after agent confirmation

Earlier this week, it was confirmed by agent Jorge Mendes that his client Lamine Yamal would be signing a new contract at Barcelona. His existing deal, which was signed in the summer of 2023, runs out in 2026, although there will be no jeopardy in the matter.

As per Diario AS, Barcelona have had a plan in place for a while in regards to Lamine Yamal’s contract. He could only sign a three-year deal in 2023 because that is the maximum length of contract that a player under the age of 18 can sign. However, it was pre-agreed that the 17-year-old sensation would extend to 2030 once he reaches that age.

Lamine Yamal has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain in recent months, although in truth, there is little to no chance of him leaving Barcelona anytime soon – even despite the fact that his sale would significantly help the club’s improve their finances. He is the poster boy in Catalonia, and he will continue to be so for a while yet.