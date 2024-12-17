“Everyone thought it would be an easy ride” – Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti responds to criticism

Real Madrid have not had an easy season up until now, although they can pick up their second trophy of the campaign if they defeat Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffered another disappointing result on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Rayo Vallecano. That incited more criticism of the Italian and his players, which he responded to during his pre-match press conference (via Diario AS).

“I understand it. Real Madrid had just won La Liga and the Champions League last year… and in the summer he signed the best player in the world. So everyone thought it would be an easy ride. However, football is not a walk in the park, but fighting and fighting every game. We can’t control the results, because sometimes you deserve to win and you lose… or lose and win. But the criticism starts from there, from the fact that we were coming off a fantastic season and the best player in the world arrived. So, 1+1 is 2. But it’s not always 2 in football.”

Ancelotti also gave his thoughts on why it has been such a struggle for his Real Madrid side, especially when compared to last season.

“We changed a few things compared to last season: we lost our balance, some injuries… and that deprived us of our best level. It’s normal, when changes happen. It is time to modify the system, the strategy, adapt. It is not something new in football. I’m not happy, but I’m satisfied. We have improved, we have gone through difficult times and, when this happens, the block is strengthened.”