“Endangering the economic stability” – Javier Tebas hits out amid new developments in Superleague case

This week, it has been confirmed that A22, the company behind the newly-revamped plans for the European Super League, have submitted their latest proposal to UEFA and FIFA. Barcelona and Real Madrid are presently the only two clubs that are hoping for this to be accepted and recognised, although there has been widespread condemnation once again.

La Liga president Javier Tebas is one of those to have hit out at A22 and the Super League, which he did on his X account.

“A22 is back with a new idea: they produce formats without analysing or studying the economic and sporting effects on competitions. The television model they propose only favours the big clubs (and they know it…) while endangering the economic stability of the national leagues and their clubs.”

Los de @A22Sports vuelven con una nueva ocurrencia: producen formatos como si fueran churros (y van), sin analizar ni estudiar los efectos económicos y deportivos en las competiciones. El modelo televisivo que proponen solo favorece a los grandes clubes,(y lo saben…) mientras… https://t.co/cVGKUEhBTP — Javier Tebas Medrano (@Tebasjavier) December 17, 2024

The criticism that has come amid the Super League situation has not fazed Barcelona and Real Madrid, and they are still committed to the competition becoming a reality. For now, it remains to be seen how UEFA and FIFA respond.