Carlo Ancelotti laughs at Real Madrid dressing room question – ‘Of course not’

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has laughed off the idea that he has lost control of the dressing room, amid a tricky opening half of the season for Los Blancos.

Ahead of Real Madrid‘s Intercontinental Cup final with Pachuca on Wednesday, Ancelotti spoke to the media, and assured them that he is still the one in charge. If Ancelotti can win the final in Doha, Qatar, then he will become the standalone most successful manager in Real Madrid history, with 15 trophies for Los Blancos, he would surpass Miguel Munoz. Amongst those honours are three Champions Leagues and two La Liga victories.

One of the keys to their success in recent seasons has been the health of the dressing room, in Ancelotti’s own words, but it has been questioned whether the same atmosphere is present this season. Ancelotti did not pay much attention to the idea he had lost the dressing room.

“Are you asking me if I’ve lost control? (Laughs). A tough question. I haven’t lost control, of course not. In football you go through difficult times, it has always happened. Sometimes they arrive in October-November and other times in April-May. The important thing is to be there, to continue.”

“If it happens in October or November, you can still rescue it and we are doing that. I am sure that we will be very competitive in the second part of the season. I can assure you that I have not lost control,” Ancelotti explained.