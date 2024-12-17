Carlo Ancelotti confirms Kylian Mbappe injury status ahead of Intercontinental Cup

Real Madrid's French forward #09 Kylian Mbappe fights for the ball with Getafe's Portuguese defender #22 Domingos Duarte during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Getafe CF at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on December 1, 2024. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO / AFP)

On Wednesday, Real Madrid will go for their second trophy of the 2024-25 season. Having won the UEFA Super Cup in August, they are aiming for success in the Intercontinental Cup as they face Mexican side Pachuca in Qatar.

One of the big matters going into the match is Kylian Mbappe’s fitness. He is expected to play some part in Doha, and in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Carlo Ancelotti gave an update on the situation, as per Diario AS.

“It’s simple: yesterday he trained well, good feelings. He did sprints and everything went well. Today’s training session is important, where we will evaluate the sensations and the risk. If he’s fine, talking to the doctors, he’ll play. If there is a minimum risk, obviously not. But the sensations yesterday were very good. We are optimistic.”

Ancelotti also remains confident that Mbappe will soon be back to his best, having had an underwhelming start to his Real Madrid career.

“Kylian is a fantastic player and honestly I think he hasn’t reached his best yet. In recent games he has improved, but he is not at his best, yet. He can play in any position: forward, left… wherever you put it. With the quality he has, he can play wherever he wants.”