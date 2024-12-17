Barcelona to go to court with La Liga over Dani Olmo registration

As things stand, this weekend’s match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will be Dani Olmo’s last in La Liga this season. His registration, which was only allowed to happen during the summer as 80% of Andreas Christensen’s salary was used because of his long-term injury, only lasts until the 31st of December.

Barcelona have been working multiple avenues as they seek a solution to the problem, and one of those will be a legal route. As per Diario AS, the club will meet with La Liga at the Commercial Court 10 of Barcelona next Monday as they seek to receive a precautionary measure.

Barcelona used a similar process with Gavi last season, so it is something that they are familiar with. As such, there will be confidence that they can have Olmo re-registered on a temporary basis.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can ensure that Olmo is available to Hansi Flick for the second half of the 2024-25 season. It would be vital to their chances of success that he is.