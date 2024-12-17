Barcelona take steps to ensure best possible recovery for Gavi after ACL injury

BARCELONA, SPAIN - OCTOBER 20: Gavi of FC Barcelona acknowledges the fans at full-time following the team's victory in the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on October 20, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Last month, Gavi made his long-awaited return to action for Barcelona. It had been almost a year since he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and torn his meniscus whilst playing for Spain against Georgia, but although he is back, he is nowhere near being at his best.

Gavi is still a long way away from being back at 100% match sharpness, which is why Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has only afforded him two starts (vs Celta Vigo and Las Palmas). He is also yet to complete a full 90 minutes, and it would be no surprise if that did not happen for a long time.

As per Relevo, Barcelona have decided that they will give Gavi as long as possible to get back to full fitness, and the expectation is that this could take up to a year. However, club officials are happy for this to be the case because they are well-covered in midfield, largely thanks to the emergence of Marc Casado.

It is very wise for Barcelona to take no risks with Gavi, as it will give him the best chance of getting back to the level that he showed pre-ACL injury.