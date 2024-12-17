Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was carrying injury before ankle problem

Barcelona have lost their chief source of creativity for one of their most crucial fixtures of the season, after Lamine Yamal was ruled out with an ankle ligament sprain on Monday. The 17-year-old was carrying an injury at the time.

According to Sport, Lamine Yamal was not 100% fit over the last month. Since returning from an initial ankle injury suffered in early November, Lamine Yamal had improved considerably, but was not completely without pain – his desire to help the team saw him force the issue.

Lamine Yamal: "In five years time I imagine myself at Barça, the club of my life, winning all possible titles. Hopefully the Champions League, which is the title that everyone wants to win. And with the national team, the World Cup." Via @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 17, 2024

Against Leganes, Lamine Yamal was asked during the break whether he was fit to continue, and said that he was, but Hansi Flick and assistant Marcus Sorg did not change him until the 75th minute. Now Lamine Yamal will take a much more careful approach to the ankle issue.

Seeing the example of Frenkie de Jong, yet to rediscover his form eight months on from his last ankle injury, the 17-year-old will ensure that he recovers fully this time, and may even add extra time onto his recovery. His participation in the Spanish Supercup, in the semi-final against Athletic Club on the 8th of January, is unlikely at this point.

It’s a report that raises more questions than answers. Clearly, Barcelona’s staff must take the player’s opinion into account, but especially with such a young player, they have a duty not only to protect him from his own enthusiasm, but to be more proactive in protecting him from injury. It was clear to all that his injury was impacting him on Sunday night, and yet he remained on, at risk of further damage.