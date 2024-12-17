Barcelona scouting 20-year-old African Golden Boy midfielder

On Monday night, Barcelona saw their two starlets Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez receive the Golden Boy and Golden Girl awards, but they also have their eyes on another award-winning young talent. AS Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara is being monitored.

The 20-year-old midfielder has been on their radar since his performances for Metz last season, but did not move for him this past summer. Since joining Monaco for €15m this year, he has continued his progress, and Toni Juanmarti has noted that the Blaugrana have continued to watch him since.

Lamine Camara, del Mónaco, mejor joven africano del año. El Barça le vigilaba de cerca en el Metz pero no dio el paso. Se le mantiene vigilado. El mediocentro no deja de crecer. — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) December 17, 2024

Camara already has 23 caps for Senegal, and received the Young African Player of the Year award on Monday. He has made 18 appearances for Monaco this season, starting all of their Champions League games. Capable of playing as an all-round central midfielder, he has also operated in a deeper role, albeit as part of a pair.