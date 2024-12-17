Barcelona fear Camp Nou return will be next season

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed that any return to Camp Nou will not take place before March, but there are fears that it could be delayed a further 10 months beyond their initial return date.

Speaking at Barcelona’s Christmas lunch for the press, Laporta explained that they were working to be back for the knockout stages of the Champions League. If Barcelona finish in the play-off positions, that will be at the start of February, if they qualify in the top eight, that will be in March.

“We are making the new Spotify Camp Nou a reality, which continues to advance with some unexpected developments. We will not return until the first phase of the Champions League is over, but we are working to have the right conditions [to do so],” Laporta explained.

According to Sport, that could be decisive in their return. The decision will be made at the beginning of March if they do qualify in the top eight, and it will be earlier if they finish in the play-off positions. Those at the club are pessimistic though, and believe that the return could be as late as September of 2025, next season.

That would represent a major loss of income for Barcelona in the extra matchday revenue that Camp Nou provides, while they would also start having to negotiate compensation for music promoters and extend their rental deal with Barcelona Council to stay at Montjuic too.

UEFA do not allow teams to change stadiums midway through a phase, and thus if Barcelona do not return to Camp Nou in March, they will not be able to in Europe until next season. Laporta has also confirmed in the past that Barcelona would not go between the Montjuic and Camp Nou at the same time. Originally, Barcelona were meant to return to Camp Nou in November of this year, but the date has already has been pushed back on two occasions.