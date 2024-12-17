Barcelona considering loan move for Brazilian defender

Barcelona are putting together their plans for next summer’s transfer window, and reinforcements in defence are the top priority, as identified by sporting director Deco. In particular, a new left-back is wanted to compete with Alejandro Balde, who has been under-par this season.

Last week, they were linked with a move for AS Monaco’s Caio Henrique, and now Sport have highlighted reports from France that also say that Barcelona are keen on the Brazilian defender.

Specifically, it is a loan deal that Barcelona would look to agree with Monaco, as this would be the easiest way for an agreement to be reached because of the Catalan club’s well-documented financial problems.

Balde has been called out for his poor attacking contributions, and Henrique is a player that likes to get forward from the left-back position. Barcelona will be aware of this, which is why he can be considered a good option to compete with the youngster.