Barcelona chief Joan Laporta confirms status of Dani Olmo and Pau Victor registrations

In two weeks’ time, Dani Olmo and Pau Victor will see their La Liga registrations end. As such, they would be unable to play league football for Barcelona during the second half of the season, although the club is doing everything it can to ensure that Hansi Flick can count on both players.

Joan Laporta spoke on the matter on Tuesday, and as per MD, he confirmed that multiple avenues are being explored.

“We are working on the registration of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor and it has come out that we have filed some lawsuits, but without acrimony. We want to have all the avenues open. We are appealing so that Olmo and Pau can fit with the margin of Ter Stegen’s salary. We are working to bring in money to fit these players.

“The contract with Nike is also fundamental. La Liga asked us to go through the Assembly. It is the best contract in the world. We have the Assembly on the 21st and we will work to get it approved, to have one more tool to register them. We are also looking for other ways to comply with the rules of fair play.”