Atletico Madrid star expected to make Serie A move

Atletico Madrid spent big during the summer, and as a result, it is expected that they will not do much business during the upcoming winter transfer window, which will open in just over two weeks’ time. Departures could take place, and one player that is almost certain to be leaving is Marcos Paulo.

During the summer, Paulo was loaned to Belgian club RWD Molenbeek, although his time there was cut short. He has since returned to Atleti, although it has been reported by Martin Sartorio (via MD) that he is set to leave in January, with the likes of Monza, Verona and Genoa having all registered their interest.

Paulo has little to no future at Atletico Madrid, so it is inevitable that he will be leaving the club next summer at the latest. Moving on in January would make a lot of sense, and at this stage, Italy seems a likely destination.