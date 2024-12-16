WATCH: Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger goes viral after Barcelona slip up

Just as it looked as though things had shifted back in Barcelona’s favour in La Liga, they suffered a dreadful home defeat relegation contenders Leganes at home. The result was met with delight by Madridistas everywhere, but perhaps none were as happy as Antonio Rudiger.

The Germany international, who has a reputation as a big personality, was filmed after being informed of the final result. Alongside a Barcelona-supporting friend, Rudiger was in stitches of laughter.

Did anyone enjoy #Barca's defeat to Leganes more than Antonio Rudiger? 😅 #RealMadridpic.twitter.com/VXTxvrRK8i — Football España (@footballespana_) December 16, 2024

Things will get even better for Real Madrid next weekend, as at least one of their title rivals will slip up, when Atletico Madrid travel to Montjuic to face Barcelona. The Blaugrana have won just one of their past six games in La Liga, and their defeat certainly took the edge off their own dropped points to Rayo Vallecano. It looks set up to be the tightest title race in some time this season, with all three sides separated by just a point, and Barcelona having played a game more.