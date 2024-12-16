Spanish Football Federation finally elects permanent President two years after Luis Rubiales exit

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have finally settled on someone to lead them for a full term, after Rafael Louzan was elected as president on Monday.

Following the forced resignation of Luis Rubiales, former Vice-President Pedro Rocha had been in charge for much of the past year on an interim basis. Rocha did then win elections to become the permanent president, but was found to have exceeded his powers while in office, and thus was excluded from the race following a two-year suspension.

As reported by Sport, Louzan won the support of 90 of the 141 members in the RFEF General Assembly, of which 138 attended. That was more than double his closest rival Salvador Gomar, with 4 spoiled ballots and one vote excluded.

📺 Sigue, 𝗘𝗡 𝗗𝗜𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗢, el discurso de Rafael Louzán tras ser elegido presidente de la RFEF: https://t.co/j9Rg0WHdWi pic.twitter.com/v2KUV1w65n — RFEF (@rfef) December 16, 2024

The 57-year-old is awaiting his own court case resolution, which could see him suspended for 7 years, but won the support of his colleagues all the same. The Galician is standing accused of prevarication during his time as President of the Pontevedra Council. That resolution will be decided in February, and one of his Vice-Presidents would then assume the role if he is suspended.

Until now, Louzan was Vice-President himself of the RFEF, and has been President of the Galician Football Federation, a post he has held since 2014.