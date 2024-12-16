Second Barcelona player in a week suffers dental disaster on pitch in

Barcelona suffered a damaging 1-0 defeat to Leganes on Sunday night, going down without much of a fight to Los Pepineros. For Fermin Lopez, injury was added to the insult.

Fermin Lopez lost part of his front tooth after getting hit in the face by an elbow 😳 pic.twitter.com/pwLalpohQD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 15, 2024

The 21-year-old was sent on in the second half to try and rescue something from the game at Montjuic, but not only struggled to impact the game, but felt it himself. During a challenge by the touchline, Lopez came away holding his mouth. In the images after, it became apparent he had chipped his tooth.

This is the second incident of its kind to happen to a Barcelona player in the space of a week. During Barcelona’s 3-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, it was Dani Olmo that lost an entire tooth during the game, after a boot made contact with his face. Olmo appeared to have fixed the issue already on Sunday night, and it looks as if Lopez might be asking him for a dental recommendation.