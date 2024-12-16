Real Madrid ‘very close’ to signing 18-year-old defensive talent

Real Madrid look likely to follow President Florentino Perez’s lead, and avoid strengthening much in the January transfer window. The chief at the Santiago Bernabeu believes it difficult to get value in the January market, but amid an injury crisis, will at least bring in a younger talent.

With David Alaba and Eder Militao currently out, Castilla defender Raul Asencio has been part of the first team for much of the last two months. That has robbed Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez of one of his key players, while injuries have already taken their toll on Joan Martinez and Jacobo Ramon.

According to Relevo, Los Blancos are ‘very close’ to the signature of centre-back Lamini Fati. A left-sided centre-back, he impressed for Leganes B during a friendly with Castilla last summer, with his imposing physique, ability to win duels and anticipation standing out.

No transfer fee is mentioned for the 18-year-old, which suggests he could be on a youth contract still. Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez will no doubt appreciate the added reinforcements, as a difficult season sees them embroiled in the relegation battle in Primera RFEF.