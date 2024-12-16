Real Madrid manager experimenting with new right-back option following Lucas Vazquez struggles

Real Madrid seem likely to avoid action in the January transfer market once again this winter, despite major injury issues in their backline. It has led manager Carlo Ancelotti to start experimenting with his options.

After conceding three times to Rayo Vallecano this weekend, full-backs Lucas Vazquez and Fran Garcia came in for criticism again. In particular with the veteran, there have been doubts over whether Los Blancos can have success this season with Vazquez as their only option there, excepting the occasional use of Fede Valverde there.

Marca say that with Trent Alexander-Arnold’s prospective arrival more likely for next summer, Ancelotti has been considering using centre-back Raul Asencio there. He has been experimenting with Asencio at right-back in training and used him there for the final 10 minutes against Atalanta too. The Italian coach values his composure and he could see minutes in that position against Sevilla in their final game of the year.

Ancelotti has been reluctant to turn to La Fabrica even in emergencies, and it was notable that Asencio was overlooked for Aurelien Tchouameni at centre-back almost immediately. It does seem Asencio is ahead of other right-backs in the academy though, such as Jesus Fortea and David Jimenez.