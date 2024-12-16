Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti to meet with hierarchy over January transfer window

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is set to speak with his superiors about their plans for the January transfer window in the next week. The Italian manager has dodged questions about the transfer window in recent weeks, as Los Blancos traverse an injury crisis in defence.

The European champions tend not to act in the January transfer market, but with Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal out for the rest of the season, and David Alaba still on his way back from injury, some have wondered if that might change. According to Sport, Ancelotti will meet with President Florentino Perez, General Director Jose Angel Sanchez and Sporting Director Santiago Solari before heading away on holidays to discuss their plans for the January window. Their final game of the season is on the 22nd of December against Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The primary issue on the table is Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool are refusing to consider a January transfer window sale, and it looks as if they will try to sign him on a free in the summer. Ahead of the meeting, it looks as if they will wait until then to make their next moves.

Real Madrid have seen their flanks exposed of late, with veteran Lucas Vazquez unable to provide the same defensive solidity as Carvajal. Equally, Los Blancos are using Aurelien Tchouameni as a makeshift defender, and Ferland Mendy’s injury issues have returned in recent weeks.