Real Madrid legend considering retirement at the end of the season

French forward Karim Benzema may be playing out the final stages of his career in Saudi Arabia, but he will forever be linked with Real Madrid. It looks as if those final years might be coming to an end.

Benzema, 36, is reportedly considering retirement at the end of this season say Relevo. Current club Al-Ittihad are trying to settle their plans for the coming summer, but do not have certainty they will include Benzema. The veteran striker is expected to fulfil his contract, which ends in 2026, but retirement does look on the cards if not this summer then next. Al-Ittihad are not desperate to persuade him into another year either, knowing it would save them a not insignificant sum of €100m.

The second-top scorer in Real Madrid history, Benzema left the club suddenly and to the surprise of many, choosing not to extend his contract 18 months ago, and instead accepting a lucrative offer in Saudi Arabia. If he does decide to hang up his boots, Real Madrid will likely look to give him the send off he deserved at the time.