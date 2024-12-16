New RFEF President promises fresh contract for Spain coach, Javier Tebas confirms ‘his man’

Freshly elected as RFEF President, Rafael Louzan has promised a new contract for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente as his first move in charge.

De la Fuente’s contract currently runs until after the 2026 World Cup, but has become a point of debate, with the Euro 2024 winner reportedly unhappy with his wages. He currently earns €1m per year, but has not seen an improvement since he signed his deal, despite his achievements.

“It is a special day for me, but also for Spanish football. We are beginning a new time. My desire is not to disappoint anyone, neither grassroots football nor the giants like Madrid and Barcelona.”

He promised swift action on de la Fuente’s contract, telling Diario AS that “I will call him today, and we will discuss his renewal soon.”

Meanwhile La Liga President Javier Tebas also waded into the matter, declaring that Louzan was his preferred candidate due to his personal relationship with him. He backed Louzan to continue cooperating with La Liga in charge.

“From a personal point of view, I wanted Louzan to be the President. Let’s hope to continue in the same dynamic as with Rocha. Let’s hope to continue with dialogue and find solutions as we have done so far with Rocha.”

One of the asterisks next to Louzan is an ongoing court case. He is facing a potential seven-year suspension from office due to a conviction of prevarication while he was the President of the Pontevedra City Council.

“I’m not worried about his possible disqualification,” Tebas told the same outlet. “I’m sure he surrounds himself with good people and a good team. I hope he’s the president. I am worried about everything about the Government, and I am worried that they will use theoretically independent organisations to change the democratic decision of the assembly.”