Major shock has top midfield talent will ignore Real Madrid, Manchester City and Bayern Munich interest

One of the golden boys of German football, Florian Wirtz was set to have his pick of options this summer with a series of Europe’s top clubs interested. However it looks as if Bayer Leverkusen will now win the battle for his future.

According to Kicker in Germany, Wirtz has extended his contract with Leverkusen until at least 2027, in a deal that is already done. His current deal expires in 2026, and as such, he was widely expected to leave die Werkself this summer. Their information is that Wirtz’s gratefulness to Leverkusen for their role in his career was key to the deal.

Real Madrid were one of the interested parties in Wirtz, as they see him as not only a generational talent, but a potential successor to Luka Modric in their midfield. Manchester City are also interested in Wirtz, while Bayern Munich are keen to unite Wirtz with his friend and fellow Germany star Jamal Musiala, but it looks as if all three will be left disappointed.