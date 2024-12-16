Lamine Yamal faces Barcelona fitness race for Atletico Madrid showdown

Lamine Yamal is a major injury doubt for Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid next weekend.

Barcelona’s 1-0 league loss at home to Leganes has dented their title challenge with only goal difference separating them from Los Rojiblancos.

A dip in domestic form means the Catalans have only won one of their last six league games and their game with Atletico Madrid is now vital on December 21.

Lamine Yamal opted to stay on against Leganes, after suffering an early ankle injury, but the risk did not pay off.

He was replaced on 75 minutes with major concern over his availability to feature in Barcelona’s final game of 2024.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, he will undergo tests in the next 24 hours to determine the extent of the issue, but the early signs are worrying.

He is reported to have suffered a sprain, but even a low level sprain will rule him out, and potentially disrupt his start to 2025.