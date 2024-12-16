La Liga to submit crowd chants at Vinicius Junior and his reaction as part of Anti-Violence report

La Liga have decided to include the events of Saturday night at Vallecas in their report to the Anti-Violence Committee this week. The crowd at Rayo Vallecano directed some of their chants at Vinicius Junior, and the Brazilian did not take long to respond.

According to Diario AS, La Liga will include chants of ‘Vinicius, Beach ball’, a derivative of ‘Vinicius, Ballon d’Or’ used to make fun of his coming second to Rodri Hernandez in the award this year. Vinicius then reacted to the crowd, signalling a two with his hand to the fans, widely interpreted to mean ‘You’re going to Segunda’.

Every week La Liga submit a report to the Anti-Violence Committee, which often focuses on offensive chants from the crowd or players. Those incidents are then evaluated by the Committee, who recommend punishments which can often result in fines. More serious cases, such as racism, often involve bans and recommended legal action.

It seems not a little over-zealous to include both ‘incidents’ from Vallecas. The chants from the Rayo fans are not offensive, merely teasing, and while Vinicius’ gesture is not exactly classy, neither is it offensive – he is well within his rights to respond to that teasing.