Sunday’s La Liga action featured four games before Barcelona suffered a shock loss at home to Leganes.

Atletico Madrid end the weekend level on points with La Blaugrana at the top of the table ahead of their meeting on December 21.

Here’s how the action unfolded…

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Getafe

Atletico Madrid extended their incredible run to 11 successive wins across all competitions as they edged out neighbours Getafe.

Samuel Lino missed two first half chances, before substitute Alexander Sorloth made an impact off the bench at the break, to head the hosts in front on 69 minutes.

Alexander Sorloth, con la tontería, lleva 7 goles en LaLiga. Centro exquisito de Nahuel Molina y roto el muro del Getafepic.twitter.com/k3kOJXHqgS — Pascual Ruiz Arnal (@pascualruizar) December 15, 2024

All eyes now turn to their trip to Catalonia next weekend where there could be a change at the top.

Alaves 1-1 Athletic Club

It was honours even in a Basque derby in Vitoria-Gasteiz as Alaves sealed a point at home to Athletic Club.

The visitors stormed into an early lead at Unai Gomez fired into the bottom corner at the Estadio Mendizorroza.

After missing a host of chances to make it 2-0 either side of the break, Alaves seized their opportunity to snatch a draw late on, as Joan Jordan tapped home from close range.

Real Sociedad 0-0 Las Palmas

There were no goals in San Sebastian as Real Sociedad were held by Las Palmas.

La Real dominated from the off as Martin Zubimendi smashed over the bar early on before the visitors rallied.

Both goalkeepers were kept busy throughout, as Mikel Oyarzabal and Sandro Ramirez both hit the bar, but neither could find a way through.

Villarreal 1-2 Real Betis

Villarreal’s miserable recent streak continued as they lost 2-1 at home to Real Betis.

It was a first half of contrasts for the visitors as Vitor Roque headed them in front before Chimy Avila was sent off before the break.

Giovani Lo Celso bent home a brilliant free kick to make it 2-0 after the restart, before Villarreal sealed a consolation late on, via Alex Baena’s superb finish.

