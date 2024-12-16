Barcelona fans panned for disgraceful racial abuse following injury to Lamine Yamal

Once again social media has been the scene of horrendous racial abuse for a footballer, in this case Leganes’ midfielder Yvan Neyou. The 27-year-old was involved in the incident that saw Lamine Yamal injured on Sunday night, although the injury was completely accidental.

As reported initially by Diario AS, Neyou posted a screenshot on his Instagram of a series of comments from supposed Barcelona fans, in which the monkey emoji can be seen being used, which has racial connotations. The post was made by the Cameroon international on his story.

#CDLeganés' Yvan Neyou has posted an image of the disgraceful racial abuse he has suffered from #Barca 'fans' on his social media. (Diario AS) pic.twitter.com/krFalNaTdq — Football España (@footballespana_) December 16, 2024

This is far from the first time this has happened this season, and it is becoming all too common that fans abuse black players racially on social media after games. Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe was racially abused by Liverpool fans after an injury to Ibrahima Konate last month, while Lamine Yamal of course was one of four players who suffered racial abuse himself at the Santiago Bernabeu in person.