Barcelona confirm injury to Lamine Yamal – Spanish Supercup in doubt

Barcelona have confirmed an ankle injury to Lamine Yamal following their defeat to Leganes on Sunday night, and he will miss the beginning of 2025. Most pertinently, he will not be available for their Saturday showdown with Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Despite it being apparent that he was injured after just half an hour following a challenge with a Leganes defender, Barcelona did not substitute the 17-year-old until 75 minutes had passed, as they searched for an equaliser. The Blaugrana say that he has a grade one ankle ligament injury, and will be out between three and four weeks.

Initial looks at Lamine Yamal's ankle have generated concern. He could suffer the same injury as before, which kept him on the sidelines for 22 days. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 16, 2024

Lamine Yamal will miss the game against Atletico, as well as their first tie of 2025 against Barbastro in the Copa del Rey. He will then be up against it for the Spanish Supercup semi-final against Athletic Club on the 8th of January, and any potential final in Saudi Arabia. If the injury were to keep him out for four weeks, the teenager would likely return against Getafe at home on the 19th of January.