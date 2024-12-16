Agent confirms new Barcelona deal for Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are finding out just how key Lamine Yamal is to their side already at the age of 17, but the good news is that he will be sticking around for some time. Agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed as much.

None of Barcelona’s nominees are attending the Golden Boy Awards night in Turin, presented by Tuttosport, which Lamine Yamal will win. Speaking on the red carpet, Mendes explained that his injury would not keep him out long.

“It’s something he will recover from, and he’ll be fine soon.”

Agent Jorge Mendes has confirmed that Lamine Yamal will sign a new deal with #FCBarcelona – 'Lamine is a Barcelona fan.'pic.twitter.com/LwiqokDLyf — Football España (@footballespana_) December 16, 2024

Barcelona announced on Monday afternoon, that Lamine Yamal would be out for three to four weeks with an ankle sprain, which will see him miss their clash with Atletico Madrid this weekend. Mendes was also asked whether Lamine Yamal would be signing a new deal with the Blaugrana.

“Of course he’s going to renew with Barcelona. Lamine is a Barcelona fan,” Mendes sentenced.

His current deal expires in 2026 – as an under-18, he was only able to sign a deal of three years, but will become an adult next summer. At that point, he will reportedly sign a new six-year contract with a €1b release clause, which has reportedly been agreed verbally.