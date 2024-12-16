5 Realistic options Hansi Flick may use to replace Lamine Yamal for Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

Barcelona face a major showdown with Atletico Madrid on Saturday night, a match that would concern fans given their recent run of form. Following news that their creative hub Lamine Yamal will be out injured though, it leaves Hansi Flick with a major headache.

Only in a 3-0 win over Brest in the Champions League have Barcelona run out winners in games that Lamine Yamal has missed. Whichever options he chooses to replace the 17-year-old on the right against Atletico Madrid, it will mean a major shift in idea. Here are some of the options Flick could turn to, as highlighted by Sport.

Ferran Torres

The Spain international has been in good form with four goals in four games, but all of those have come as a striker in place of Robert Lewandowski. Torres started out his career as a right-winger, but has not been used there by Flick this season.

Raphinha

The Brazilian has been given a free role playing inside on the left for the most part, but in games where Lamine Yamal has come off, or been absent, the Brazilian has been shifted to the right. That is in theory his preferred spot too, but he has been more effective on the other side too.

Dani Olmo

The ex-RB Leipzig playmaker is versatile, and has been used on the right in the past, but is more familiar with the middle of the pitch, and the left side. He could provide more control for Barcelona, but Flick would then alter the configuration in the middle of the pitch too.

Fermin Lopez

Since his injury in September, Fermin has struggled replicate his best form. That was true during their clash against Real Sociedad, when he played on the right in Lamine Yamal’s absence. That did not work, but shows it is an option for Flick.

Pau Victor

Probably the least likely of the options mentioned, Victor was used on the right on occasion during preseason by Flick, and with his form, scored goals too. He, like Fermin, could provide plenty of defensive work-rate, and runs in behind, but is not a natural option to retain the ball.

Other options mentioned are the likes of Pablo Torre, Gavi, youth player Dani Rodriguez or Toni Fernandez, although they would be even more of a surprise than the likes of Victor. Flick will have to alter his style of play without Lamine Yamal, and it seems it will be in part a choice between covering for their own weaknesses or attacking those of Atletico Madrid.