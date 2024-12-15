(WATCH) Leganes snatch shock La Liga lead at Barcelona

Barcelona have suffered an early setback in their Sunday night La Liga clash at home to Leganes.

With Hansi Flick serving the first game of a two-match touchline ban in Catalonia, his team are aiming to extend their title lead, after a slip by Real Madrid away at Rayo Vallecano yesterday.

However, despite the pre-game optimism of it being a routine outing for Flick’s charges on home soil, they have fallen behind after just four minutes.

Oscar Rodriguez’s floated corner was emphatically headed home by Sergio Gonzalez to leave the hosts shocked.

Despite the frustration of conceding such an early goal, Barcelona will be confident of a response, as they have only lost one home league game this season.

Barcelona have also won their last four La Liga games at home to Leganes with an aggregate score of 10-3 split across those fixtures stretching back to 2011.

Images via Getty Images / One Football