Valencia line up new manager – but financial reasons currently stopping Ruben Baraja dismissal

Friday’s 1-0 defeat away to Real Valladolid saw Valencia drop to the bottom of the La Liga table, and as a result, the pressure on head coach Ruben Baraja has reached fever-pitch. Supporters are calling for him to be sacked, and there are moves being made for this to be a reality.

As per Tiempo de Juego (via MD), Valencia have lined up Baraja’s possible successor: Quique Sanchez Flores, who is currently without a club after leaving Sevilla at the end of last season. The 59-year-old was at Los Che during his playing days, between 2005 and 2007.

The problem for Valencia is that parting ways with Baraja is much easier said than done. According to the report, they would need to fork out €5m to pay off Baraja’s contract, which became active during the summer. As this stage, controversial majority shareholder Peter Lim is unwilling to give the green light for the sacking because of this reason.