Trent Alexander-Arnold has offered a cryptic hint over his plans for 2025 ahead key contract talks at Liverpool.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the current season with negotiations on an extension ongoing.

Despite Arne Slot’s confidence over retaining the defender, the England international effectively has two choices, sign a five-year renewal on Merseyside, or accept a fresh challenge at Real Madrid.

The latest update indicates Real Madrid are confident of formalising the agreement in January, but all parties remain locked in talks.

Alexander-Arnold made a rare public comment over his plans this weekend with no announcement on the saga expected until the start of 2025.

“I’ve been at the club 20 years now, I have signed four or five contract extensions and none of those have been played out in public – and this one won’t be either,” he told an interview with Sky Sports.

The situation appears to be finely balanced, with Liverpool also working on extensions for Mohamed Salah and captain Virgil van Dijk, but news on all three is unconfirmed at this stage.