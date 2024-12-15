Returning pair not risked by Barcelona for Leganes fixture

After Real Madrid’s slip-up at Rayo Vallecano on Saturday night, Barcelona will be aiming to take advantage by going four points clear of their Clasico rivals as they entertain Leganes at the Estadi Olimpic.

Ahead of the match kicking off at 9pm CET on Sunday, Hansi Flick has named his squad to face Leganes. The good news is that Raphinha is fit enough to be involved after being substituted with discomfort during Wednesday’s victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. However, there is no place for Andreas Christensen or Ansu Fati, despite both players having returned to training earlier in the week.

Barcelona are firm favourites to see off Leganes will ease, although they are expected to make significant changes from the side that started against Dortmund. The likes of Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Ferran Torres are expected to be handed starts by Flick, with Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal among those likely to be rested.